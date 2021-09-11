FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

Shares of COST stock opened at $465.16 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $469.77. The company has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

