FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after buying an additional 68,143 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 318,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

