FFT Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,484.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,517.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,320.03. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

