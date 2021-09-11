Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 664 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter.

JKL stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

