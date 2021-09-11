Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Freshpet by 1,176.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $133.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.93 and a 200 day moving average of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.55 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,337,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,949 shares of company stock worth $3,346,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

