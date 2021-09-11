Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,565,000 after purchasing an additional 51,933 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 242,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,488 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 625,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

