Fifth Third Bancorp Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 158,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 159,893 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 486,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.