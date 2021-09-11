Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $65,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,481,849 shares of company stock worth $146,669,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

