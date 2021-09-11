Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 16.1% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $85,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 80.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.21. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $113.06.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

