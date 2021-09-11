Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Shares of 890 ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,546,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,463,000 after buying an additional 127,917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,515,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,122,000 after purchasing an additional 142,798 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.91.

