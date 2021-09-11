Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 261.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 946,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,488,000 after acquiring an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $16,061,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $16,017,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,683,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,207,000 after acquiring an additional 277,516 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $9,721,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AX opened at $45.62 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

