Financial Analysis: CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) versus Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNB Financial pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Flushing Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares CNB Financial and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 21.12% 14.78% 1.10% Flushing Financial 20.03% 11.83% 0.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CNB Financial and Flushing Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and Flushing Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $195.23 million 2.07 $32.74 million $2.60 9.21 Flushing Financial $275.37 million 2.48 $34.67 million $1.70 13.00

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of CNB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CNB Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

