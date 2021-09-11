Financial Comparison: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) & HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and MedAvail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthWarehouse.com $17.18 million 0.54 $640,000.00 N/A N/A MedAvail $13.97 million 7.97 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.89

HealthWarehouse.com has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Profitability

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthWarehouse.com 3.09% -16.40% 14.86% MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of MedAvail shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MedAvail shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HealthWarehouse.com and MedAvail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

MedAvail has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 157.35%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than HealthWarehouse.com.

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats MedAvail on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

