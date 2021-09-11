FintruX Network (FTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,184.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $1,184.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00060168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.70 or 0.00161610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043713 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.