Fireball Hits Market Capitalization of $131,821.64 (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Fireball has a market cap of $131,821.64 and $108.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fireball has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for $6.69 or 0.00014781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00150540 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Fireball

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,698 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

