First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Comerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,424,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Comerica by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,365,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,704,000 after buying an additional 305,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist cut their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

