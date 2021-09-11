First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $117.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $124.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

