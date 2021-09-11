First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $198,000 Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX opened at $681.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

