First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 205 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after buying an additional 432,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.56. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.