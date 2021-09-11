First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FR. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE FR traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $53.69. 749,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

