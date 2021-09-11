First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,435 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 81.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.93. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

