First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 8,590 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 344.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $76,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP opened at $68.54 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

