First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KBR were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 608,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in KBR by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 365,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 24,173 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.25. The company had a trading volume of 509,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,898. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -150.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

