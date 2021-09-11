First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $776,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FMC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in FMC by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in FMC by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FMC opened at $98.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average is $108.42.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

