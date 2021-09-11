First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $874,000 Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $53.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

