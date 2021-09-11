First Mercantile Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $244.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $146.18 and a 12-month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.