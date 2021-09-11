First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,582,000 after acquiring an additional 298,587 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.96.

KNX opened at $51.82 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.