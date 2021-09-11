First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,735 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 40.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $425.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.83 and a 200 day moving average of $348.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

