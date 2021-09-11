First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,735 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 40.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $425.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $434.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

