First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 2,145 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter valued at about $832,000. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.71 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

