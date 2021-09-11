First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 437 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $292.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $294.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

