First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 437 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.06.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $292.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $294.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

