First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Down 1%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)’s stock price traded down 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.17 and last traded at $65.26. 300,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 607,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 60.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 150.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

