First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 122.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,129,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,854,000 after acquiring an additional 828,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,316,000 after acquiring an additional 947,516 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,394,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,126,000 after buying an additional 643,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,611,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,806,000 after acquiring an additional 270,899 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $20.72.

