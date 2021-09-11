FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FirstCash worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

