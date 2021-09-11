Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report $3.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the lowest is $3.89 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.18 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.15 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $110.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.77. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

