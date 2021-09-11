FMC (NYSE:FMC) & Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Head-To-Head Survey

FMC (NYSE:FMC) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FMC and Ecovyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $4.64 billion 2.72 $551.50 million $6.19 15.85 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.53 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.41

FMC has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FMC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 11.69% 25.77% 7.56% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Risk and Volatility

FMC has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FMC and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 0 6 8 0 2.57 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

FMC currently has a consensus price target of $125.58, suggesting a potential upside of 27.99%. Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 27.59%. Given FMC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe FMC is more favorable than Ecovyst.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of FMC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FMC beats Ecovyst on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands. The company was founded by John Bean in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

