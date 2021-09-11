Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.94.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $80,483,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.