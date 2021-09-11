Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FBRX. Brookline Capital Management reissued a hold rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. cut Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital cut Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition cut Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

FBRX stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.26. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

