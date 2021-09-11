Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s share price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 16,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 472,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.93.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth about $46,319,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after buying an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after buying an additional 970,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,514,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,745.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 788,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 767,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

