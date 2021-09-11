Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.50.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.41.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

