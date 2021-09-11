Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after purchasing an additional 584,559 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2,666.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 518,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 500,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 867,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 371,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 374,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 312,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

FCPT stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.