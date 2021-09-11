Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth $51,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

