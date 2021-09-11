Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.37. Approximately 1,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FPRUY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fraport alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.