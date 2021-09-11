Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRU. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ci Capital upped their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

TSE FRU opened at C$9.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.60. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.37 and a twelve month high of C$10.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 66.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

