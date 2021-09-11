Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Underperform”

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $29.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.79.

NYSE FCX opened at $35.48 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $425,297,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $238,160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

