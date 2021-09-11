Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post sales of $118.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.36 million. Freshpet reported sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $445.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.91 million to $446.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $584.49 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $591.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.79. The company had a trading volume of 230,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,522. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -318.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.73. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $323,593.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares in the company, valued at $22,337,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,467 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Freshpet by 103.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 152.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.