Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Purchases $49,520.80 in Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 4,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $49,520.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,770.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $12.33 on Friday. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $85.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.58). Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 66,363 shares during the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

