Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.42% of HNI worth $27,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in HNI by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in HNI by 5.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in HNI by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.08. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

