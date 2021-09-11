Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246,388 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 2.02% of Unitil worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Unitil by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 42,785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 113.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 63,157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 120.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE UTL opened at $48.30 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $726.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.70%.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

